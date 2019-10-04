Detroit FFA member Matthew Marquez is no stranger to leadership. He serves as the vice president of his school’s FFA club, and is also the vice president of the Area 6 FFA Association, where he represents more than 13,000 students.
And now, he represents the entire state of Texas, as one of only 10 students selected to participate in the prestigious Texas FFA Ford Leadership Scholar Program. Detroit FFA advisor Tracy Denny said Marquez is the first student selected to the program in all of Red River County.
Being selected for the honor was no easy feat, and required months of hard work, Marquez said. He first had to submit roughly five or six essays on a variety of topics, along with an in-depth application and resume.
After that, the applicant pool was whittled down, and Marquez, along with several more FFA students from across the state, went to Austin in May for a series of interviews and a roundtable discussion with other applicants.
“It was a really unique process, because we were all competing for a spot in the program, but it didn’t feel like that,” he said. “The beauty of it was that we’re used to intense competition to get spots like this, but in this roundtable discussion we had to work together as a team. And so it was a case of us building each other up and working off each other, rather than treating it like a contest where we had to one up each other.”
Marquez was nervous leaving the interviews, but was elated when he received the news that he had been selected.
“I honestly did not know what to expect,” he said. “I knew I’d done my best, and felt good about it, but with so many other kids applying, I was still incredibly nervous because there were so many great candidates who could’ve been chosen.”
In June, Marquez and the other Ford scholars spent a week touring the state, meeting with industry leaders, attending educational conferences and giving presentations on issues in the agriculture world.
“In that week, we covered I don’t know how many hundreds of miles,” Marquez said with a laugh. “We went from Austin to Houston, to the south Texas to tour Mitchell Dale’s ranch called Sick Dog Ranch… We got to try new foods, met with a lot of really big names in the ag business and had a lot of amazing experiences.”
One stop during the trip in particular had a profound impact on Marquez. As part of the tour, the scholars visited Community First Village, a large community located just outside Austin that provides affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for the chronically homeless.
“It was more than just a shelter — it was an entire community for them,” he said. “It really made an impact on me. It gave me the scope of what it means to be someone who works for community service and works to help others. It shows what a difference you can make if you take an initiative and work to address a need in a community, because homelessness is a really big issue in Austin.”
Upon returning from his weeklong trip, Marquez began the second part of being a Ford scholar: the community service project.
Each Ford scholar is required to complete a community service project. It took time to decide what Marquez wanted to tackle with his project, but after meeting with community leaders and his project mentor, Nancy Minchello, he decided he wanted to help beautify Detroit.
Marquez decided to plant a garden and add other additions along the city’s walking track.
“We’ve had several ideas, from painting a mural, adding a fountain or things like that,” he said. “The one thing we know is we want to add a garden, and we even have plants in our greenhouse to use for the project.”
The project is still in the early planning stages, and Marquez said he’s meeting with Minchillo on a regular basis to plan and work on the service project. The project needs to be done around the end of the school year, and Marquez said he’s confident he can have it finished by then.
Though he’s a senior at Detroit High School and plans to attend Texas A&M after graduating, Denny said his project will leave a lasting legacy.
“Even after he leaves, his impact will be felt,” she said. “Detroit FFA will handle the maintenance and upkeep of the park after he leaves, and future students will be able to get community service hours working on it.
“Matthew is a remarkable young man. He has an incredible work ethic and is always the first to arrive and last to leave. Being his teacher has honestly been an honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.