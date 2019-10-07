The Paris Education Foundation will celebrate the life and career of the late Loren Stephens at the 30th annual “I Love Paris” celebration Oct. 26 at Paris High School.
“Through this event we will establish an endowment fund in his memory as we celebrate his 48 plus years as a teacher, coach, bus driver, principal and administrator in the Paris Independent School District,” foundation executive director Sandy Holt said.
The Loren Stephens Endowment Fund will join 15 other endowments valued at roughly $1.6 million. Total foundation assets area about $2.1 million. Established in 1989, the foundation has awarded roughly $1.8 million in student scholarships and $95,640 in teacher awards and classroom enhancement grants. In 2019, the foundational awarded $133,000 to 65 students and $5,000 in teacher awards and enhancement grants.
Sponsorships ranging from Bronze at $100 to Corporate at $5,000 are currently being sought. Tickets at $35 are available online at pariseducationfoundation.com. Click the I Love Paris tickets link.
