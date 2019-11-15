A Paris police officer is back on duty after being attacked by an inmate at the city jail in August, Police Chief Bob Hundley confirmed.
The officer, Raphael Ramirez, was treated for a bite, scratches and a fractured finger. He returned to duty last week, the chief said.
Ramirez was in the city jail at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 2 to take a prisoner for arraignment. As he opened the door, the prisoner, Fredy Garcia, 29, of Paris, rushed and attacked him, Hundley said previously. Ramirez defended himself as other officers were called to the jail for assistance. Garcia was returned to his cell while Ramirez was taken to the hospital for treatment, Hundley said.
Garcia, who remains in Lamar County Jail, was initially arrested after officers responded to a call that he was passed out in a yard in the 800 block of South Collegiate Drive. Officers said they responded to the call at 8:40 a.m. Aug. 2 and found him intoxicated. Following the attack, Garcia was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, according to court records. He was indicted by the Lamar County grand jury in September.
