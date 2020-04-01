CLARKSVILLE — The city is looking into the possibility of having the Red River County sheriff serve as head of the city’s police department.
“That’s just a consideration,” Chief Deputy Michael Pace said. “We’re just talking about it.”
Pace said the city is looking at the model used in Franklin County, where Sheriff Ricky Jones oversees Mount Vernon’s police.
Mount Vernon and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has an interlocal agreement for the arrangement, Mount Vernon City Manager Tina Rose said.
“He’s like our sheriff, too,” she said. “We’ve had the contract for about 30 years. I think it does work.”
The agreement is in place no matter who is sheriff in Red River County, she said, and it is attached to the elected position, not the person. Currently, Sheriff Jones receives money for the work he does with the police department, and the officers work out of the same building as the sheriff’s office, she said.
“We do our own budget, pay the salaries, he just directs the office,” Rose said. “It works.”
