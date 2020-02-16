CLARKSVILLE — After suffering a rare home district loss to the District 15-2-A champion McLeod Longhorns on Tuesday night, coach Willie Coulter’s Clarksville Blue Tigers returned to the home court Friday for senior night. Coulter allowed his team to enjoy their final night of the season at home as the Tigers bounced the Maud Cardinals hard, overpowering the visiting team 91-28.
Clarksville moves their district record to 9-2 with the final league game scheduled to be played Monday night at James Bowie.
Even with all 10 Clarksville players receiving extensive game action, the Cardinals simply could not compete for a moment with the quicker and faster Blue Tigers. The game opened with Tra’Derrian Rose racing down the court for a powerful, one-hand slam dunk, and that would lead to the teams trading baskets, and becoming deadlocked at 2-all with 7 minutes left in the first. The dunk was the first of three for Rose, who also electrified the crowd with another one-hand punch, and a two-hand rim rocker.
“Coach Coulter had told us, don’t let that loss the other night get us down, and just come out here and play our game,” Rose said after the win. “And he said this was our senior night, so we just went out there to have fun, and try to put on something for the crowd.
“Now we just got to stay focused, and practice, and do what coach Coulter tells us to do, then we will be all right.”
The 2-all tie was broken when Michael Moore delivered a floater into the lane for a bucket, and Quay Scales fired in a 3-point bomb, giving Coulter’s troops a 7-2 lead. The Tigers would never look back.
Scales canned a game high 25 points, including four of the Tigers’ eight 3-point field goals, as he was a key figure in the win. Scales was just one of four Clarksville players who scored in double figures, with Rose adding 15 points, while juniors Olajuwan Woodberry, and R.J. Owens canned 11 and 10 points, respectively. Woodberry’s reverse layup with 1:18 left in the first, turned out to be the final score of the period as the Tigers entered the second quarter leading 24-8.
For Maud, things certainly didn’t get any easier in the second period. In fact, that quarter turned out to be the most productive for Clarksville in the game, as the Tigers erupted for 31 points during the frame. Maud would score 12 points in the quarter, and trailed 55-20 at the half.
With the contest already out of hand by the half, the squads elected to move to a running game clock when period three got underway. Maud went scoreless in the third, and had just eight total points during the second half. The Blue Tigers would enter the fourth cruising with a 75-20 lead.
For the Tigers, the remaining 3-point field goals arrived from Daquavian Griffin, who recorded two, while Jayden Dotson and Jalen Scott contributed one each. Maud was led in scoring by Minter with nine points.
Eight seniors on the Blue Tigers squad were honored prior to the start of the game. The list of Clarksville players who participated in their final home game Friday night includes: Jayden Dotson, Daquavian Griffin, Michael Moore, David Owens, Tra’Derrian Rose, Neo Scales, Quay Scales and Jalen Scott.
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F
|Maud
|8
|12
|0
|8
|28
|Clarksville
|24
|31
|20
|16
|91
Maud
Scoring: Minter 9, White 6, Alexander 5, Bailey 4, Barron 2, Windram 2; Three Pointers: (none); Free Throws: 16-22; Fouls: 16
Clarksville
Scoring: Quay Scales 25, Tra’Derrian Rose 15, O Woodberry 11, R.J. Owens 10, Scott 7, Griffin 6, N. Scales 6, Moore 4, D. Owens 4, Dotson 3; Three Pointers: (8) Quay Scales 4, Daquavian Griffin 2, Jayden Dotson 1, Jalen Scott 1; Free Throws: 12-21; Fouls: 19; Record: 9-2
