Paris Junior College

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents agreed on a proposed tax rate of 0.084% in a special called meeting Monday evening.

The proposed tax rate is a reduction of a tenth of a penny from the current tax rate of 0.085%, college President Pam Anglin said.

“We’re needing to build up our revenue,” Anglin said. “This new rate should equal out to about $100,000 more.”

According to Anglin, Paris Junior College generated roughly $2,905,255 under the current tax rate, though not all of it is collected, and is expected to generate $3,007,360

Anglin said the board will vote on the proposed tax rate at the regular September meeting, following two more hearings on the tax rate. One of the hearings will be during the board’s Aug. 27 meeting, though the date of the other meeting is yet to be set.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

