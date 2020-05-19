BOGATA — Rivercrest High School’s graduation has been moved back to May 29.
In a press release from the district, in line with Gov. Greg Abbot’s allowances for rural school districts, Rivercrest High School will host its 2020 graduation ceremony at Rebel Stadium.
The district will cap the number of guests attending. Each student will be given six passes to hand to friends and family members and only those with passes will be admitted.
All attendees will be screened by school employees for signs and symptoms of the novel coronavirus, including cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain headache, sore through, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, fever of 100 degrees or more, or known exposure to Covid-19 within the past 14 days prior to the ceremony.
Though the ceremony is going forward, the release states there will not be a dress rehearsal for the students, and this year’s Project Graduation has been canceled.
At the ceremony, everyone is asked to keep 6 feet or more spacing between participants except those of the same household — with households numbering five or fewer. Family groups are asked to keep 6 feet away from other family groups at all times. For this ceremony, in order to fit everyone, both sides of the field will be used, and locations for seating will be marked. Family groups are allowed to bring their own chairs and be seated on the track, as long as social distancing is observed.
Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be available at all entrances. Anyone who wants to wear a face mask is encouraged to do so.
For questions or information, contact the district office at 903-632-5204 or email Rivercrest High School Principal Ronnie Alsup at ralsup@rivercrestisd.net.
