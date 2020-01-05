With the holidays now over, public school students all over Lamar County will wake up Tuesday and head back to their classrooms.
All four school districts in the county took Monday as a teacher work day and re-open their doors on Tuesday.
Trinity Christian Academy got the jump and started back on Friday.
This coming week will start the third nine weeks for Paris ISD, and the fourth six weeks for Chisum, Prairiland, and North Lamar ISDs. The next holiday for students will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20, followed by a staff development day on Feb. 17, President’s Day at Paris and North Lamar, while Prairiland and Chisum take off Feb. 14 and 17 for staff development, and spring break for all schools is March 9-13.
