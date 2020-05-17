Prairiland ISD trustees are to take a look at meal prices for the 2020-2021 school year and teacher and teacher/coach contracts when the board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The board also is to look at bids for tennis court rehabilitation, consider a missed school day waiver from Texas Education Agency and set a date for a public hearing on when trustees meet at the administration building, 466 FM 196 South.
Other agenda items include approval of the district’s investment policy along with approval of independent investment training.
