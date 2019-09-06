Chicota Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual Burgers & Dogs fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday with a live auction, door prizes and dinner.
Dinner will include a hamburger or hot dog, chips, desserts, tea, coffee and water. The auction begins at 6 p.m., and door prizes for both adults and kids will be offered. The event will be at the Chicota Community Center, 100 CR 35860.
