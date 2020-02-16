Lamar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Lawrence Malone promises to keep taxes low, support law enforcement, improve county roads and work with other commissioners to bring jobs to the county if reelected to the position he’s held the past 12 years.
The incumbent faces three challengers in the March 2 Republican Primary. Early voting begins Tuesday and ends Feb. 28 at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave.
Voting this week is from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The following week voting takes place each day beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and ending at 5 p.m. Friday.
Realizing the frustration residents feel about the condition of many of the 233 miles of roads in the precinct, Malone said there is little he can do until it quits raining and roads dry.
“When it is raining and our roads are muddy, we are unable to get our heavy equipment out to repair our roads until it stops raining and the ground dries enough to maneuver equipment without doing more damage to the roads,” the incumbent said.
In answer to an opponent claim that equipment sits idle much of the time, Malone said the precinct has more equipment than crews can use at one time, and that commissioners work together and share resources and equipment.
“I will continue to bring the spirit of cooperation to the Commissioners’ Court as I have for the past 12 years,” Malone said.
To another claim he no longer joins his crew in their work, Malone said he has a CDL driver’s license “where I can and do drive our trucks and operate all of our equipment.”
Malone gives credit to his road crew for a long tenure, and he points out some of the crew, including the foreman, who have been with the county for more than 20 years and are knowledgeable in what it takes to maintain roads.
“I have been successful in the past, bringing more than $960 million to our roads, and will continue to search for grants for additional funding,” the candidate said, pointing out costs of materials and equipment up-keep continues to increase, making the upkeep of roads challenging.
Having sold cattle and road construction equipment upon being elected commissioner 12 years ago, Malone said he devotes his time to the job, and is “fully committed and dedicated and on call anytime there is a need.”
Married 50 years to wife Rita Malone, the incumbent noted the couple is involved in the community and volunteers both time and resources to numerous organizations including yout basketball and livestock programs as well as supporting New Hope Center and the Texas Dream Center.
“I love serving our community, and count it a great honor and privilege to serve as County Commissioner for Precinct 1,” Malone said.
