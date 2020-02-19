Paris Economic Development Corp. directors tabled action Tuesday on a performance agreement with an Indiana-based specialty tire and wheel manufacturing firm looking to expand in Paris until company officials sign off on the agreement.
Lionshead Specialty Tire & Wheel of Goshen, Indiana, is looking to invest roughly $8.1 million in the Northwest Business Park off NW Loop 286 and bring 18 new jobs to the city, according to the performance agreement.
The economic corporation is to provide roughly 20 acres of land in the industrial park valued at $489,500, a $150,000 cash for jobs incentive and an infrastructure grant of $250,000.
Lionshead executives are expected to sign the agreement after its attorneys review the document and perhaps make a few changes to the construction timeline, according to economic development board chairman Timothy Hernandez.
Established in 1993, Lionshead is a contract manufacturer of trail components including tires, wheels and specialty running gear accessories. A privately held and family-owned business, the firm has headquarters in Goshen, Indiana, according to the company website at lionsheadtireandwheel.com. It owns and operates 325,000 square feet of industrial space with facilities located addition to Goshen and Mountain Home in Idaho, Waxahachie, Texas and Denton, North Carolina.
In other action, directors agreed to proceed with executive search firm The Pace Group in finding a new executive director but will meet with the company to negotiate costs. The group usually charges 33.33% of the selected candidate’s first-year base salary in addition to out-of-pocket expenses, which include hotel, food, vehicle mileage, personality profiles of final candidates at $150 each, and $150 for background checks and candidate airfare for interviews.
A second offer by Baker Tilley, currently used by the City of Paris, is on the table with a professional fee of $24,500, which includes reference and academic verification and background checks.
Directors also approved the purchase of iPads for the dissemination of agenda packets to the board after learning of an estimated $10,000-a-year savings in paper and work-related expenses.
The board awarded a $31,491 contract to Pittsburg BottomLine Co., the lowest of three bidders for rail restoration and replacement services of a railroad spur leading inside the Northwest Industrial Park to American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. Other bids were from American Track Generations for $102, 242.64 and RailWorks Track Systems for $102,000.
Donald Spainhower from Genessee-Wyoming, the general manager for the project for Kiamichi, assisted with due diligence for the bids and said he has had previous favorable experience with BottomLine, according to an agenda memorandum.
After a 10-minute closed session with Paris city attorney Stephanie Harris to review employment benefits, directors took no action and then adjourned the meeting.
