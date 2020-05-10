Paris ISD trustees in places 2, 4 and 5 are expected to take their oath of office at 3 p.m. Monday meeting at Paris High School.
An agenda for the meeting also calls for the appointment of two board members to serve on the Distinguished Graduate Awards Selection Committee, a renewal of the district’s custodial services contract, approval to participate in the Texas Schools Health Benefits Program for alternate group health medical coverage, and to discuss finance issues. That includes setting a date for a public meeting on the district’s budget and reviewing a proposed tax rate for public notice.
Superintendent Paul Jones also is expected to discuss graduation plans, according to the agenda.
