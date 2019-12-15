Over the years, Earl Erickson has been instrumental in community improvement projects and local organizations throughout Lamar County. On Saturday, he was honored for his work by being receiving the History Maker of the Year award from the Lamar County Historical Commission..
“I’m ecstatic. It went to a wonderful man who’s donated many, many hours to our community,” Commissioner Ronnie Bass said. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, a lot of the projects he’s been involved with wouldn’t have happened at all without him. ... We’re lucky to have people like that in our community.”
Erickson has had a deep role of community involvement over the years. Most notably, Bass said, Erickson has been instrumental in work with the Northeast Texas Trail and the Trail de Paris. He has overseen the writing of several important grants that funded the work.
Erickson coordinated the writing of three Texas Parks and Wildlife grants for Paris, one for Reno, one for Blossom and one for the county. He also coordinated grants with the Texas Department of Transportation for the Trail de Paris. And Erickson has done pro bono work on numerous other trail grant projects from 2003-13 as project coordinator, securing roughly $4.5 million over the years.
From 2006-19, he served as co-chair of the Tour de Paris Bike Rally.
In 2010, Erickson submitted and was awarded a National Park Service Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance grant. With two consultants, the trail charter steering committee, along with other interested residents, created the Northeast Texas Trail Coalition, of which Erickson was elected president in 2012.
In 2018, he received the Bike Texas Inc. State Advocate Award for building, funding and implementing the Northeast Texas Trail.
“We have a trail because of Earl Erickson, yes we do,” Historical Commission member Patsy Davis said. “All of these things that bring so many people to our area, Earl had a hand in.”
In addition to his work with the trail, he has served on the United Way board, been involved in committees for First United Methodist Church of Paris, serves on the Lamar County Coalition of Business, Education and Industry Kids Marathon Event Committee and is a member of the First City of Paris Citizens Academy.
“I can’t even express in words what a blessing and honor this is,” Erickson said. “To be nominated with all these other fabulous nominees is such an honor.”
Erickson said improving the community has been a passion of his over the years, and seeing the community reap the benefits from those efforts is its own reward.
“When I see people walking or riding bikes on the trail, or having fun at the splash pad or what have you, it causes my heart to swell,” he said.
The other finalists for the prestigious honor included Beverly Fortner, a former Paris ISD teacher who spent more than 30 years in the classroom, as well as work as an artist, author and community volunteer; the Texas Dream Center, a faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation program started by Ray and Pat Evers with locations in Deport and Clarksville; Roxton ISD, which ceased to exist this year after merging with Chisum ISD; and Liz Irwin, a woman who has been heavily involved in several facets of the community for decades, including sitting on the inaugural Prairiland Academic Trust Foundation and starting Prairiland ISD’s Project Graduation.
“Earl Erickson has been such a vital part to the community over the years, and I’m certainly glad he decided to move here from the Houston area all those years ago,” Davis said after the ceremony. “But I also want to say that everyone who was nominated is really a winner, because each one of them help to make Lamar County a special place.”
