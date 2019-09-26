Lamar County residents can expect to pay more in taxes this year due to increased property values although tax rates for school districts, Paris Junior College, the county and its municipalities are the same or lower than last year.
Statements will go out in the mail to property owners the second week in October if all goes as planned, according to Lamar County chief appraiser Jerry Patton. Bills are due when received and payments can be made by mail or at the appraisal district office, 5211 Bonham St.
“We are hoping to get tax statements in the mail by Oct. 7,” Patton said Wednesday, adding the city of Deport has not yet set an official tax rate. Deport residents will also pay 39.4 cents per $100 valuation in county taxes, 8.4 cents per $100 for Paris Junior College and $1.0995 per $100 for Prairiland ISD.
Paris property owners will pay city taxes at the rate of 51.608 cents per $100 valuation, Lamar County taxes at 39.4 cents per $100, Paris Junior College at 8.4 cents per $100, and either Paris ISD at $1.3534 per $100 or North Lamar ISD at 97 cents per $100. That will be a total tax bill of $2.34748 per $100 valuation for property in Paris ISD and $1.96408 per $100 in North Lamar ISD.
Reno residents will be billed at the rate of 49.95 cents per $100 for city taxes in addition to county taxes at 39.4 cents per $100, Paris Junior College at 8.4 cents per $100, and either Paris ISD at $1.3534 per $100 or North Lamar ISD at 97 cents per $100. That’s a total property tax bill of $2.3309 per $100 valuation for property in Paris ISD and $1.9475 for property in North Lamar ISD.
Blossom residents will pay 66 cents per $100 valuation in city taxes, 39.4 cents per $100 in county taxes in addition to 8.4 cents per $100 for Paris Junior College and $1.0995 per $100 for Prairiland ISD, for a total tax bill of $2.2375 per $100 valuation. For a $75,000 home, the total tax bill will be $1,678.13.
Roxton residents will be billed 71.15 cents per $100 for city taxes in addition to $1.15 per $100 for Chisum ISD, 39.4 cents per $100 in county taxes and 8.4 cents per $100 for Paris Junior College. That’s a total property tax bill of $2.3395 per $100 valuation. Roxton’s median home value on real estate site Xome.com is $59,700. The total tax bill on a home of that value would be $1,396.68.
County residents outside of any city limits will pay 39.4 cents per $100 valuation in county taxes and 8.4 cents in Paris Junior College taxes, plus their public school district taxes. Those in Prairiland ISD’s area can add $1.0995 per $100 valuation; those in North Lamar ISD can add 97 cents per $100; those in Chisum ISD are charged $1.15 per $100; and Paris ISD residents can add $1.3534 per $100.
“Taxes are due when statements are put in the mail but taxpayers have until Jan. 31, 2020, to pay without penalty and interest,” Patton said, adding penalty and interest begins to accrue Feb. 1 at the rate of 7%; March 1 at 9%; April 1 at 11%; May 1 at 13%; June 1 at 15% and July 1 at 18% plus 20% in attorney fees.
