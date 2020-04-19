The festivities for Callie Hays’ ninth birthday on April 13 didn’t go off as planned. Because of Texas’s virtual stay-at-home order in response to Covid-19, Callie’s party had been canceled. There would be no cake with friends, no blowing out candles with loved ones.
Callie was understandably saddened by the turn of events. But her parents, Sam and Julie Hays, weren’t about to let their little girl’s birthday go by without some sort of celebration. So, they set to work organizing an event Callie will likely never forget: a drive-by parade of family, friends, coaches, teachers, community members and classmates.
As the crowd of supporters slowly cruised by in everything from trucks to golf carts, they cheered, waved homemade signs, and tossed cards or gifts into the yard. One sign in particular stood out to Julie. It simply said: “We miss you.”
“Isn’t that how we all feel right now?” the 1999 Paris High graduate wrote in a blog post.
Then came the unexpected — once all attendees had driven by, a familiar car came into view, bringing up the rear. It was Callie’s grandparents, Gwen and Brad Shelton. Residents of Paris, they had driven four hours — 208 miles — to Waco, just to wave at their granddaughter from their car and wish her a happy birthday.
“My grandpa was holding up a big sign through the sunroof and my grandma was honking the horn, and I was so excited because I had no idea they would drive four hours just to honk at me. It made me feel so special,” Callie said.
The Sheltons, both 66, had been self-isolating in their Paris home due to their age and vulnerability to Covid-19, but when they learned of the parade — to which they had not been invited because of the distance and inability to stop for a visit, Julie said — they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to surprise Callie.
“Never in a million years would I have expected them to get out of their house at all and then to drive over 200 miles one way knowing they couldn’t stop and spend the night or even come inside is simply amazing and shows how a grandparents’ love truly has no boundaries,” Julie, a longtime KWTX-TV anchor, wrote on her blog.
But to the Sheltons, who are Paris natives and owners of Paris Suzuki Kawasaki, the road trip was better than sitting on the couch, especially if it meant they got to see their family.
“It was an opportunity to kind of cheat the system a little bit and surprise them, and it’s something they’ll probably remember for a while — and we will too,” Brad said.
He and Gwen got a kick out of surprising the family, patiently hiding behind a nearby church and watching the cars line up to make sure they would be last in the procession, Brad said.
“Part of the fun of the whole deal was that nobody knew about it until after the fact,” he said.
People the world over will remember this time in history for various reasons, from tragedy and uncertainty to isolation and empty store shelves. Callie, though, will remember her grandparents making her birthday all the more special simply because they were there.
“It was the best birthday and best birthday party I’ve ever had. I’ll never forget it,” Callie said.
