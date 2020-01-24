COOPER — The city may be revising its stance on livestock in town.
At the January meeting, council members discussed what was allowed and what might need to change.
“If you have an acre of land, you could put two horses on it right smack in the middle of town,” Mayor Darren Braddy said. “I do not believe it to be healthy for us to have the lots that we have empty in this town to be converted into holding livestock in our city limits.”
The city currently limits livestock to two animals on one acre of land, and requires another half acre per animal after that. The law does allow for ag students or FFA students to have temporary projects in the city limits.
Braddy wanted the council to consider removing just the livestock part of the ordinance, though residents currently with livestock would be grandfathered.
The city of Paris has similar rules where livestock is concerned, according to Capt. Terry Bull with the Paris Police Department, with one acre for one head of livestock and half an acre for each additional head, but the law does not allow for swine.
“They did revamp it a little so they can keep potbellies,” Bull said. “We have people that keep donkey and horse and cattle.”
And once upon a time, people were allowed to stable their livestock at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, he added.
In Reno, the city has the same rule as well. The city allows livestock, but it must not be within 50 feet of an inhabited dwelling “unless you are the owner,” Capt. Jerry Massey said.
“We have very few calls,” he said. “There’s just a handful of people that actually have livestock.”
Most of the trouble with livestock comes from animals escaping their pen, Bull said, such as the cow that escaped the sale pens in April 2019 and charged down Lamar Avenue. There was also an incident on the loop last summer where pickup pulling a trailer full of cattle was hit by a bit truck that pulled in front.
“The cows split the seams of the trailer,” Bull said, and one of the cows was never rounded up. “That cow never turned up.”
There’s also been issue with people taking proper care of their livestock.
“In the fall, a bunch of horses were being starved in the more rural parts of the city,” Bull said. “They were eventually seized by the city.”
There’s also a question of kinds of livestock. The city of Paris ordinance allows large livestock and adjusts the requirement for miniature livestock to no more than five head for one acre. It limits pot-bellied pigs to no more than two at any location in the city. Also, for fowl, be it chickens, guinea hens or ducks, it limits ownership to six hens and their shelter must not be within 75 feet of neighboring structures.
The Cooper City Council members tabled the issue until their February meeting, where they will discuss it some more.
