The word “debutante” might conjure fairytale images of ball gowns and long satin gloves, but for the women of Red River Valley, the focus is on real-life application: education and preparation.
“We consider ourselves a vehicle for the girls,” committee co-founder Bettye Samuels said. “We’re preparing them, giving them information for life after high school.”
The Paris Debutante Committee is now hosting information orientations and is in the process of selecting its 2020 debutante class. For 30 years, the committee has recruited female high school seniors from schools across Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hunt and Fannin counties in Texas, as well as Choctaw County in Oklahoma. Classes can range from 3 to 12 women. During those 30 years, the committee has helped 184 women raise money for scholarships.
The group oversees the women as they raise funds for their college education from friends, family, churches and businesses in the community. The Paris Debs support the debutantes with dues, sponsoring events leading up to the annual presentation ball.
“The businesses in Paris are very good, they’ve been very helpful,” Samuels said.
From January to April, the young women contact businesses and individuals in the community to raise funds for college expenses. Those donors are honored in a souvenir booklet. The women also participate in workshops that address everything from financial aid to etiquette.
Samuels said working with the women can prove both rewarding and challenging.
“They have so many things they have to do also,” she said. “So many of them are working nowadays, and they have to get their schedule aligned with our schedule. But (last year) turned out very well.”
Two weeks before the presentation ball, the organization hosts a banquet for the debutantes and their families. At the ball, the young women demonstrate a talent, give speeches and dance a formal waltz with their fathers.
As previously reported by The Paris News, the local organization chose the debutante process to reinforce the concept of young women moving from one phase of their lives to another. Debutante balls were once considered a family’s announcement that their daughter was of good breeding and marriageable age, according to Southern Living. But modern debutante balls focus on fostering community, supporting charity and maturation, the
magazine reports.
The goal of the Paris committee is to inspire and enable women to pursue their goals.
“We are here to inspire and motivate girls to achieve their highest dream, their highest career goals, whatever it is,” member Mary Holbrook-Mims said.
