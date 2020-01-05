Even before the burst of holiday shopping in November and December, consumers were flocking to Paris and area cities to spend money. At least, that’s how it appears on Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s latest sales tax allocation report, which shows the City of Paris received $78,939.27 more in collected sales tax in December than in December 2018.
In all, Hegar sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $820.5 million in local sales tax allocations for December, up 7.8% over December 2018. The allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
Paris’s allocation totaled $796,456.48, up 11% from December 2018’s $717,517.21. That brings the city’s year-to-date allocations to $8,921,837.02, up 1.06% from 2018’s year-to-date amount of $8,827,668.34, according to the comptroller’s report.
Percentage wise, Roxton was Lamar County’s leading city on sales tax allocations, receiving 42.64% more in December than the year prior. Roxton’s allocation totaled $1,295.02, up from the prior year’s total of $907.88. The year-to-date total also increased, up to $20,631.10 from $18,083.59 in 2018.
The only Lamar County cities to see their allocations fall were Reno and Deport, down 5.86% and 5.78%, respectively. Reno received $24,158.97, down $1,504.53 from the year prior. Deport was allocated $2,792.86, down $171.59. Although Reno also is down 4.44% for the year, receiving $265,613.09, Deport is up slightly to $30,179.48 from the prior year’s $30,075.25.
The other city to see a year over year decrease is Toco, up 11.63% for the month to $1,524.79, but down 0.91% for the year to $17,508.64, Hegar reports.
Elsewhere, Blossom’s December allocation was up 5.95% to $8,909.96, increasing its year-to-date total to $108,735.99, an increase of 0.47% over last year. And Sun Valley’s sales tax allocation was up 12.12% for December to $2,789.77, pushing its year-to-date total to $33,510.84, an increase of 7.94% from 2018.
Lamar County’s allocation in December was up 8.82% to $305,093.57, which brought the year-to-date total to $3,405,465.19, up 2.58% over the prior year. Red River County saw comparable growth for the month, up 9.99% to $27.230.70, although its year-to-date allocation continued to lag 2018’s, down 3.63% to $281,406.21.
Delta County had the opposite issues. It was down 5.53% for the month to $9.863.92, but is up 10.58% for the year to $115,243.65. And Fannin County, like Lamar, was up in both areas — 0.28% in December to $112,312.73 and up 12.17% for the year to $1,295,997.80.
Despite Delta’s down month, Cooper’s sales tax allocations moved in positive directions. It was up 5.34% in December to $13,310.55 and was up 7.25% for the year to $161,062.35. And Pecan Gap was showing double-digit growth, with December allocations up 58.01% to $430.56 and the year-to-date total up 25.26% to $6,420.33, according to the comptroller.
Honey Grove also saw good October sales activity, getting $30,990.70 back from the comptroller in December. That’s up 30.19% for the month. The city’s year-to-date allocation totals $252,341.86, up 4.05%.
Red River County cities all saw increases in their allocations for the month and year. Bogata’s monthly allocation was up 79.04% to $12,775.96, helping to boost its year-to-date amount to $88,668.96, up 4.75%. Clarksville’s allocation was up 5.95% to $32,250.78. Its year-to-date allocation was up 3.83% to $387,235.43. And Detroit’s December sales tax allocation was up 24.44% to $4,266.36 while its year-to-date total was up 12.39% to $46,067.42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.