It took a Lamar County jury less than 30 minutes Wednesday morning to hand 22-year-old Ashley Morrison, of Paris, a maximum 30-year prison sentence for the 2014 murder of retired North Lamar teacher Annie Lois Sims.
It was the same sentence the convicted teenage murderer received in July 2017 from a Smith County jury before a Texarkana appeals court overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial. In November 2019, Morrison entered a guilty plea to murder before 62nd District Judge Will Biard in exchange for a prison sentence of at least five years but not to exceed 30 years.
In an unsuccessful effort to convince the jury that Morrison’s boyfriend and Sim’s grandson, Christian Sims, manipulated his client, court appointed attorney Heath Hyde, of Sulphur Springs, brought a clinical psychologist as a witness. Sims pleaded guilty to the murders in October 2016 and received a 35-year sentence.
As an expert witness, Dr. Rycke Marshall, of Dallas, testified she used a reliable personality assessment (Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory) in making a diagnosis, along with interviews with the defendant and her parents.
“I found Morrison to be ‘a very fragile, immature woman lacking confidence’ who was ‘naive, vulnerable and easily manipulated and exploited,’” Marshall said of the assessment she made in the spring of 2015.
In describing the defendant’s relationship with Sims, the witness said Morrison was traumatized by the situation in which she found herself, and in the midst of the events surrounding the murder, she felt “overwhelmed, terrified and helpless.”
Laying the groundwork for a short sentence, Marshall said Morrison could be helped.
“It’s a very treatable disorder,” Marshall said. “Clinically, she should be helped with individual therapy and the opportunity to form a good relationship with a therapist.”
During cross examination, Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake questioned Marshall about why she relied on interviews with the defendant but did not review the police report and other evidence available from law enforcement.
“Did you try to corroborate any information the defendant gave you?” Drake asked, to which the expert witness answered she did not. “Did you know the defendant lied to police about her involvement?” to which Marshall said she did not.
Drake then used information gathered from Marshall’s report the defense entered as evidence in the case.
“She told you that she knew at her house on 20th Street that Christian was going to kill his grandmother,” Drake said. “The state didn’t have that information.”
During closing statements, Hyde reiterated his argument that Sims manipulated his client and asked the jury to assess the minimum five-year punishment, which he said would be compatible with Morrison’s role in the murder.
“There is no testimony that she held the gun or of her actually pulling the trigger,” Hyde said. “Her actions were a lot different than those of Christian. Compared to what we know he did and the underlying fact of his control and her inabilities and her age, the proper sentence is five years.”
By its 30-year sentence, however, the jury indicated it agreed with Drake’s argument the trial was not about Sims but about Morrison’s involvement and how many times she could have prevented a cold-blooded, senseless murder she knew in advance was about to happen. Instead she not only did nothing to prevent the murder but participated in its execution as well, Drake argued.
“This punishment is about Ashley Morrison and not how she couldn’t get out of a problem, but how she lied,” Drake said. “It is pretty easy to blame someone who pled guilty and is in prison to minimize what you did. You need to punish her with a sentence of 30 years because that is what she deserves.”
The Sims family — a sister, a daughter and the victim’s husband, Mike Sims — addressed the defendant with impact statements after the jury’s verdict but before 62nd District Judge Will Biard pronounced the court’s sentence.
In comments after the trial, Drake mentioned Sims’ statement.
“Mike Sims offered a gracious victim impact statement to Miss Morrison — one which will remain with me a very long time,” she said.
Drake then addressed the punishment in an email statement.
“Due to the fact that Miss Morrison pled guilty, the State agreed to cap the punishment range at 30 years in prison,” he said. “Mr. (Benjamin) Kaminar and I were pleased that the jury agreed the high end of the range was appropriate for an intentional murder. Although the defense offered some mitigating argument, it was difficult to overlook the fact that the murder of Annie Sims was cold-blooded and senseless.”
