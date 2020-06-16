Under the shade of a picnic table covering at Oak Park, a group of about 10 kids, ages 7 to 10, sat with heads bowed, each focused on a large sheet of paper in front of them. Scribbling with colorful markers, they worked on a “Get to Know Me” poster that they’d soon share with the rest of the group. Starting out the first week of a summer’s-worth of community programs put on by the City of Paris and CitySquare, this is Camp Smile.
Organizer Julia Trigg Crawford watched from a few feet back, smiling at the young ones who have three more days of adventures ahead of them. Crawford has been a part of putting together weeks of different activities and camps, called “Summer Fun,” that will run until July 24, and the programs will suit the interests of just about any kid. From martial arts classes, to crocheting, to archery or cooking, there’s something for everyone.
“There’s all kinds of classes, so it’s a lot of fun,” Crawford said. “It really gives kids — whatever their passion is — a chance to come out here.”
She said the timing of the programs couldn’t be better, as kids have been stuck inside for the past two months finishing out the school year at home due to Covid-19. She stressed that for Camp Smile and all the other activities, the organizers have taken extra precautions, like covering tables, setting up a handwashing station and placing hand sanitizer on every table, but that fun, social activities will be great for kids who have been itching to get back to normal life.
“Kids have been cooped up for months,” Crawford said. “So, we’re hopeful that this will give them a chance to get out and see some friends and they know and make some new friends.”
At 8 years old, Autumn Taylor has the same hopes. A student at Chisum Elementary, Taylor said she’s looking forward to being out of the house and meeting new kids her age.
“I’m here for Camp Smile so I can (make) some more friends and to have fun,” Taylor said.
Putting down her markers and turning toward Taylor, 8-year-old Jocabed Guzman lifts her eyes and echoes what Taylor said: She’s here to make friends too.
“You’ve got me!” Taylor replies, giggling.
After introductions and some raucous playtime, it was time for a visit from the Paris Fire Department. Firefighter Trevor Spur Norwood and three others came to teach the kids about fire safety and about working with firefighters, should they ever need to. Norwood said it’s important for kids to know about fire safety from a young age, and to have conversations with their families at home about it.
“We’ll teach the kids a little bit about fire prevention, teach them if a fire does occur, where to go, to have a plan to get out and stay out… Just a little bit about how to go about doing all that,” Norwood said. “(We’ll also) teach them not to be scared of us. If they see us enter a house with all that gear on, we can be a little scary in the gear. So we’re gonna put our gear on and show them that we’re not scary. We’re just a human, you know?”
As soon as the firefighters were done with their introductions, questions erupted at rapid-fire from the group about everything from how heavy the gear is, to what it’s like to work late hours and what the best way to exit a house is in the event of a fire. The firefighters answered them with ease.
By lunchtime, the kids headed home and they’ll return for hours of fun until Thursday when Camp Smile ends. Many of the Summer Fun programs, including Camp Smile, cost only $15 for the entire week, making them a relatively inexpensive way to keep a kid busy during the summer. But Crawford said if a family can’t afford to pay, they shouldn’t turn away — there are lots of scholarship opportunities available.
Crawford also encouraged families to come to Oak Park on Fridays at noon for a splashy celebration with pizza. Each Friday, firefighters will be spraying water out of their trucks for kids to romp around in and cool off, and the city will be handing out free slices for all.
“It’s like a giant splash park for an hour,” Crawford said.
Anyone who wants to enroll their child in a Summer Fun activity can call Carla Trent at (903) 784-9266, visit paristexasprograms.coursestorm.com or stop by the Public Works Administration office at 50 W. Hickory St.
