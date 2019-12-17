Projects to increase safety at Crockett Intermediate and Paris Junior High schools are one step closer to getting underway following unanimous action Monday by district trustees.
SimWick General Contractors was chosen from three submitted proposals to complete the upgrades, which had been estimated to cost about $3 million, Paris ISD business manager Tish Holleman told trustees. All bids came in over estimates, but Simwick had come the closest, she added.
“We had to do some work on the bids as a whole when we got them in. They were quite a bit more than the original budget, but we got it down now that the projects are to cost $3,389,000,” Holleman said. “So I put in the actual award of contract to give us just a little wiggle room — remember that y’all delegated to (Superintendent) Mr. (Paul) Jones to go ahead and sign those final contracts what you award — up to $3.5 (million), which is the money we have set aside,” Holleman said.
Construction will feature a new building at the front of the school blocking direct entry into the hallways, trustee Jenny Wilson previously said. Most of the administrative offices will be pushed to the addition, including the principal, the school nurse’s office, the front desk staff and a new conference room. Like it is now, school staff will have to buzz visitors into the
building, but like newer construction, there will be a vestibule that funnels visitors to the office, instead of releasing them into the middle of the school.
The money for both projects will come from the savings with the energy bond package the district approved in July. The board contracted with Performance Services Inc., a company that helps school districts revamp their energy consumption and, through a section of the Texas Education Code, lets the school districts pay for the work through their future energy savings.
Responding to questions of how soon construction could start, Holleman said the district’s attorney working on the contracts had no more questions and because sample contracts went out with bid packets, there’s no expectation of negotiation. The contract with SimWick can be signed this week, Holleman said, allowing construction to be scheduled. Once started, completion is expected in eight months to meet the district’s goal of having the new buildings in service by the time school returns in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.