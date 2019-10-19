Rhonda Rogers of Paris and Barbara Williams of Sulphur Springs represent Ark-Tex Area Agency on Aging and their local communities beginning today through Wednesday in Austin at the 18th Texas Silver-Haired Legislature’s second session of the 2019-21 biennium.
Rogers is the newly elected Speaker of the House and Williams is a member of the education committee and serves as secretary for the finance committee.
“This session is critical both for returning members and newly elected or appointed members,” Rogers said. “Our members will learn the essentials to be better advocates on behalf of all seniors in Texas and will garner information on topics by researching issues important to seniors and in testimony before House and Senate committees on these issues.”
The October session is dedicated to member training on identification of issues relating to Texas seniors, legislative research, writing resolutions advocating on behalf of seniors, and continuing advocacy prior to and during the 2021 State Legislative session, Rogers said.
The nonpartisan Silver-Haired Legislature is comprised of 90 representatives, 60 years of older, representing the 28 Texas Area Agencies on Aging. The organization works through a committee structure of nine legislative issues committees similar to the Texas Legislature.
The group will meet in its legislative session in the spring of 2020, vote on approval and priority of proposed resolutions, and deliver the report to all members of the Texas Legislature, the governor and lieutenant governor.
