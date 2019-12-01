A NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist poll last week found "the overwhelming majority of Americans across parties say nothing they hear in the (impeachment) inquiry (of President Donald Trump) will change their minds on impeachment." The poll found that half of Americans approve of the inquiry, and respondents were split on whether they think Trump should be impeached and removed from office. "But 65% of Americans say they can't imagine any information or circumstances during the impeachment inquiry where they might change their minds about their position on impeachment," NPR reported. Have the impeachment hearings changed your mind?

