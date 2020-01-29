UPDATE, 12:05 p.m.: A Lamar County jury decided in favor of the state in determining Eddie Thompson, 53, of Paris, a sexually violent predator. He will be assigned to a treatment facility in the near future where he will remain under supervision.
______
“I don’t know why I did it,” Lamar County native and convicted child sex offender Eddie Thompson said from the witness stand in district court Tuesday. “I couldn’t control it when I was drinking alcohol.”
Fifty-three-old Thompson, 53, formerly of Blossom, spent roughly two hours on the witness stand Tuesday afternoon giving mostly “yes” and “no” answers to questions about child aggravated sexual assault convictions relating to acts performed 11 years apart, first on a 6-year-old girl in 1991 and on an 8-year-old girl in 2002.
In the first civil trial of its kind in Lamar County, special state prosecutors are attempting to commit Thompson for further supervision and treatment rather than release him in February 2021 at the end of a 15-year prison sentence.
Attorneys from the Special Prosecution Unit-Civil Division in Huntsville and the State Council for Offenders, representing the respondent/defendant, spent roughly five hours questioning a forensic psychologist before bringing Thompson to the witness stand. Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell is presiding in the civil trial.
Both sides were scheduled to present closing arguments beginning at 9 a.m. today before the 10 woman, two-man jury begins deliberations.
Prosecutor Nancy Mullin spent most of the morning questioning Dallas-based psychologist Dr. J.Randall Price about psychological definitions that apply to the case, the methodology he uses in his work as well as his experience and training as a psychologist certified in both forensic psychology, which deals with legal matters, and neuropsychology, which focuses on how disorders of the brain alter behavior and cognitive function.
Using notes from a three-hour interview with Thompson, the expert witness said Thompson admitted to most of the actions in the charges against him although the defendant continues to minimize his responsibility.
In answer to state questions about Thompson’s risk factor for repeating offenses, Price said the most significant are a “pedophilic disorder,” an “antisocial personality disorder” and the propensity for alcohol use.
The psychiatrist then mentioned defensive factors against recidivism to include his current age, his relative poor health, the fact his only two victims are family members and the lack of a major mental health disorder such as schizophrenia.
“Do they outweigh the risk factors?” the psychiatrist asked. “My answer is no.”
During cross examination, respondent attorney Rebecca Fleming emphasized there are no legal guidelines for diagnosis, only “best practices.” She also spent time questioning Price about a widely used classification tool for sexual diviances among inmates on which Thompson had a low score for recidivism to which Price agreed Thompson’s scored low on the one tool.
