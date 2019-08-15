As online shopping continues to challenge brick-and-mortar businesses, local sales tax collections are fluctuating and at times falling even as the U.S. economy roars. Local retailers say politics may also play a role — they theorize that sales suffer during election years and the year directly preceding them, mainly due to uncertainty.
This month’s sales tax disbursements by the Texas Comptroller’s Office paint a mixed economic picture of the Red River Valley, as the cities and counties that usually collect the most sales tax took a hit and smaller entities experienced an increase. The disbursements are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
In total, Comptroller Glenn Hagar this month sent more than $1.55 million in sales tax payments to local city and county governments, with Paris alone netting $800,022.31. Despite the high figure, that’s down 4.51% from the same time last year when the city collected $837,893.71, comptroller records show. Paris’ year-to-date collections at $5,840,357.91 are down 0.42% compared to the prior year, according to the comptroller.
Among the local county governments, Lamar collected the most sales tax revenue for the year at $2,241,900.93, up 2.86% from the same period last year, although June collections were down 3.19% to $298,528.26, the comptroller reports.
“It’s good to see that we are the hub of our surrounding counties for retail,” said Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. “The year before an election and the year of an election seems to influence retail. That was brought up (by local retailers) more than once.
“The issues facing our retailers is online shopping from outside of the Paris area. It is so easy now to do everything online. Our retailers are continually looking for new ways to get people in their stores. Many of our retailers have included online shopping along with their brick-and-mortar to stay current.”
Sales tax collections throughout Lamar County fluctuated greatly, with Roxton showing the greatest increase, up 39.53% to $2,940.46 while Blossom’s jumped 12.62% to $10,959.12. But Reno’s collections fell 22.19% to $19,466.38 and Deport’s dropped 18.68% to $2,603.92, records show.
Among county governments, Red River County saw June sales taxes increase 0.41% to $24,581.31 while Delta County’s rose 10.64% to $9,571.38. Fannin County, like Lamar County, saw it’s June sales tax collections fall, down 3.2% to $104,501.66.
Besides Paris, the only other county seat to see sales tax collections fall was Bonham. Its disbursement totaled $179.838.18, down 5.44%, according to the comptroller’s office. Cooper in Delta County experienced an 18.08% growth to $15,475.49, and Clarksville’s collections were up 5.76% to $37,921.70.
Honey Grove’s sales tax collections in June fell 26.48% to $15,412.44 following the May closure of Smith Feed, Seed & Hardware. City Secretary Jaci Garner said she’s “thinking positive” for the future, adding the city’s sale tax collections tend to fluctuate randomly.
“It’s weird how our sales tax fluctuates. Everything can be pretty steady, then it can drop to $17,000,” she said. “Until we get into more quarters, more months I should say, we won’t know exactly what our rate will be.”
Garner said the Dollar General in Honey Grove has “picked up” sales tax, adding she hopes an addition east of town will fill the gap left by Smith Feed, Seed & Hardware. Slated for the addition is an RV resort, a storage unit, a hotel, restaurants and a convenience store.
“I’m trying to be optimistic,” she said, laughing. “I hope that will help us out.”
Allen impressed on the importance for residents to shop local, saying “local businesses support our local community.”
“They give to our charities, they support our youth sports teams, and they make a difference to where we live,” he said. “It may be easier online, but you don’t have the communication, service and a face to go along with your purchase. That builds positive relationships in our community.”
Local governments may add up to 2% to the state’s 6.25% sales tax, though none in the Red River Valley assess more than 1.5%. Money generated by sales taxes go into the local government’s general fund.
Paris News staff writer Macon Atkinson contributed to this report.
