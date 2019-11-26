For 75 years, Post 3990 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served Lamar County. Next month, the local VFW post will celebrate its Diamond Anniversary, marking the milestone.
“We got our charter in 1944, right when a lot of veterans were coming home from World War II,” past post commander David Dickerson said. “A lot of posts were started around that time because I’ve seen a lot celebrate their Diamond Anniversary recently, too.”
Original charter members included Harlow Dean Jr., Jack Dickey, James Haddock, John Hollie, John Hutchings, Richard Hutchings, James McEwin, Claude Sanders, Wendell Spikes, Ernest Stark, Clyde Albright, David Chambers, Joe Hillhouse, Loyd Box, John Helms, Hubert Moree, John Dingman and William Walker.
Post 3990 has undergone some changes over the years, Dickerson said, most notably in where it’s officially located.
After being chartered in the 1940s, the group met in Paris until the 1960s when it moved to Reno.
The post stayed in Reno until the early 2000s when it moved its office to 32nd Street in Paris. It remained there until roughly two years ago, and the post now meets at the Paris Elks Lodge.
The VFW provides various services for local veterans, including financial support for veterans, student veteran support and more.
“One thing we do is go visit veterans in nursing homes and retirement homes and keep them company, and that’s one of our most popular services,” Dickerson said.
Each year, the post puts on a Veterans Day program and also partners with the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial to honor veterans.
The local post is also heavily involved in the community and regularly takes part in community service activities, Dickerson said.
“Members have recorded over 600 community service hours since the beginning of the VFW year on July 1,” he said. “These hours include going to schools to speak to students, sponsoring and coaching a youth baseball team, assisting with the Boy Scouts, work at the county cemetery, work at the Veterans Memorial, assisting veterans with claims, working with special needs persons and helping at the (Downtown Food Pantry).”
Post 3990 will celebrate 75 years at its next monthly meeting, scheduled for Dec. 17. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2110 36th St. NE, with a meal preceding it at 6 p.m.
The meeting is open to visitors, Dickerson said.
The VFW is open to all veterans who served in a combat zone.
For any eligible veterans to join, Dickerson said they can come to any of the post’s regular meetings, taking place monthly on the third Tuesday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.