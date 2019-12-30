This year the Knights of Paris MC have been Good Samaritans in their community, using their motorcycles as an outlet for spreading a message of hope and helping those in need.
Darryl “Dawgman” Williams, president of the Knights of Paris MC, was encouraged to start the group by Chris “Bass” Jordan, president of their mother chapter, Knights of Dallas.
“I had been riding the motorcycle scene for a few years, so this past year, president of Knights of Dallas, Chris “Bass” Jordan, contacted me and asked if I would be interested in starting a chapter of the Knights in Paris,” Williams said. “After a couple of really good friends kept telling me to give it a shot, I went to work. I only needed six guys to get started, and the response was overwhelming.”
On Feb. 23, Williams managed to start the group with seven members. Since then, the biker family has grown to 12 members with three more prospects.
“I joined the Knights for friendship and brotherhood. We have turned into family,” said Ward “Cocky” Parker, who is one of the original seven members of the group.
Williams said he had a vision for the group when it first started.
“I want for my guys to change the image of motorcycle clubs by doing positive things in our community and helping others whenever we can,” he said.
The Knights have helped in many ways in and out of Paris city limits during their first year. They hosted an inaugural picnic in which they provided free food, drinks and a bounce house for the kids. They also donated goods to Wesley Martin’s studio, Three’s Up, which hosted a back-to-school drive.
When asked what their most memorable moment was, Parker recounted a recent mission when they helped a Bogata family after a semi truck crashed through their house.
“Helping the family in Bogata (and) seeing the look on the son’s face when he got the PlayStation 4 after his got broke in the accident,” Parker said of the memory.
The Knights continue to actively give to the community and hope to expand within Paris.
“Ways people can help us is by donation to whatever it is we are trying to do. My vision for our annual picnic (is) to get so big it becomes an annual event for the city of Paris,” Williams said.
“When people see us, I want them to say ‘that’s a great group of guys,’ and I personally love it for this reason. The bond that I have built with these men reminds me of my time in the Navy. We are all different in so many ways, but nothing can break the bond that I have with these men. We are family. I love each and everyone of them.”
The Knights consists of four chapters, Knights of Paris TX, Knights of Dallas TX, Knights of Greenville TX and Knights of Fort Worth TX.
Current members of the Knights of Paris include Williams, Parker, Chevis “Nino” High, Chris “CD” Daniels, Zach “Hollywood” Perry, Chaz “Boogeymann” Green, Randy “Frosty” Eassry, Corinthians “Green” Green, Beau “Beauladen” Gallaghan, Richard “Sparky” Neal, Tyquan “Slim Shady” Walters, Maurice “Echo” Ethridge and Mickey “Rude Boy” Allen.
