PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees approved a 2020-21 fiscal year budget at a Monday night meeting and heard from a financial consultant about how to best use solar energy farm revenues.
“We wanted to know what our options are as far as refunding or issuing bonds when we start getting the solar money,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said.
Ballard said several bonds can be refunded in the next couple years, and there is a need for more classrooms at Blossom Elementary.
“He told us we could issue as much as $5.5 million without increasing the tax rate if approved by voters in a bond election,” Ballard said of the Live Oak Public Financial presentation by John Blackburn of Weatherford.
Trustees approved a $12.841 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, up roughly $400,000 from the past year budget.
“Most of the increase went to regular step increases for staff salaries,” Ballard said.
Although the district will not set a tax rate until August, Ballard said he expects up to a nickel decrease in the current $1.0995 total tax rate. Of the rate, 97 cents goes to maintenance and operation costs and 12.95 cents for bond payments.
Teacher resignations include Lonnie Norton, high school teacher/coach, and Mandi Bell, junior high teacher/coach, with John Killgo employed as band director and James Sowell as assistant band director.
