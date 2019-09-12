BOGATA — After 16 years of service, municipal judge Mark Whitehouse is retiring — at least, from his work in Bogata.
Whitehouse, based in Clarksville, traveled to Bogata once a month for cases, he said. In the years he worked there, he saw standard cases like traffic citations and minor thefts — mostly class C misdemeanors, he said. While the work was not particularly unique, he commended the City Hall staff and court clerks for their kindness and capabilities.
“I mean, truthfully, you really couldn’t have picked a group of better people to work with,” he said. “They are are all just great people. It was a great place to work.”
Whitehouse worked with four to five court clerks over the years, by his estimation. He also recognized municipal court prosecutor Jay Garrett, based out of Commerce, for his work.
The city is appreciative of Whitehouse’s services and was glad to recognize him for his hard work, Bogata city secretary Jennifer Duffer said.
“He’s done a great job for many years,” she said.
Larry Whittington will replace Whitehouse in October, following a formal announcement, Duffer said.
“I’ve worked with him some. I think he’ll do a good job,” Whitehouse said.
