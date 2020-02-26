As has been the case since 2002, Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass reported no complaints of racial profiling by deputies on patrol in a 2019 report presented Monday to Commissioners’ Court.
The sheriff also reported a continuous drop in the county’s crime rate for the past seven years from 535 crimes in 2013 to 234 crimes in 2019. Of the 2019 number, the county saw one homicide, nine sexual assaults, one robbery, 88 family violence assaults, 39 burglaries, 88 thefts and eight motor vehicle thefts.
Of roughly 39,000 calls for service, deputies conducted 2,722 traffic stops and made 1,226 resulting arrests during the year.
“I can’t commend my staff enough for the good job they do,” Cass said. “It’s professionalism and hard work, doing what we are supposed to do and doing it correctly.”
The report includes a break-down by ethnicity of the 2,722 traffic stops, showing 337 African American, 10 Asian, 2,228 Caucasian, 181 Hispanic and 16 Native American drivers. Of the number, 977 were female and 1,795 were male.
By 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the county’s population is 49,728 with 80.9% Caucasian; 13.4% African American; 8.1% Hispanic; 1.8% American Indian; .8% Asian and 3% two or more races, according to the report.
Also included in the yearly report is the make-up of the department, which shows 31 sworn officers, nine emergency dispatchers, four clerks, one administrative secretary, 37 detention officers, one detention deputy and six reserve officers.
The department’s 10 vehicles assigned to the patrol division are equipped with audio and video capabilities. According to the department’s racial profiling policy, videos are maintained for 90 days, unless a complaint is filed.
