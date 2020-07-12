Central Presbyterian Day School, 309. S. Church St., opens its doors for tours and fall enrollment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday, according to Pamela Brown, director of Christian education.
“We are proud to have educated Paris area children for over 60 years,” Brown said.
The private preschool offers both preschool and kindergarten classes with 3-year olds meeting half day on Tuesday and Thursday and 4-year-olds on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Kindergarten students meet half day Monday through Friday.
The school offers a Mommy & Me class for 2-year-olds as well as a Music Maker class for infants 6 months to 2 years old.
“Come by for information and to pick up or drop off paperwork,” Brown said. “Parents are welcome to tour the school.”
