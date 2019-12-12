Paris Junior College on Wednesday hosted an inaugural job fair for students and regional businesses. The goal chiefly was to help Paris Junior College graduates obtain employment, although anyone in the community was welcome to attend.
Staffing is currently a challenge in Lamar County as unemployment is historically low at 3.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics October report. Hiring challenges prompted many employers to attend the job fair to fill open vacancies.
The Denison Police Department was among those recruiting prospective employees.
“We’re looking for a good qualified candidate to be a police officer,” Officer Amy Mills said, adding they were searching for dedicated, loyal and hardworking people. “Make sure that that’s what you are wanting before you apply to something. Don’t just randomly start applying to places, especially law enforcement, if that’s not something that you are interested in. But if that is what your goal is, go for it. If you get hired, just make sure you show up on time. Do your job.”
Other employers also gave advice, most notably First Staff.
“My biggest piece of advice would be to get your foot in the door and don’t think you have to start at the top,” said Tish Marshall, a First Staff representative.
The company is devoted to helping people find jobs. It provides staff for local businesses, light industrial, clerical and administrative positions.
RPM Staffing also had some advice for prospective employees.
“What employers are looking for are individuals with respect and compassion, who are dependable, reliable and responsible, and give it their all,” Kelly Moss said.
RPM Staffing seeks to connect people with the skills that their clients are looking for. They offer positions in welding, machine operating, clerical, banking, assembly, industrial and warehouse typing sessions.
Paris Junior College is well known around the country for its stellar jewelry program, and the event provided many students the opportunity to learn what employers are searching for when it comes to the jewelry and watchmaking industries.
Watchmaking student Julian Tellez appreciated the event. He learned a lot, especially that employees who are able to do both jewelry and watchmaking are sought after in his field.
“It is just the fact that people that do both are really rare. But they’re rare because it takes a lot of skill, which makes them very good,” he said.
After he completes his watchmaking degree, Tellez plans to take jewelry courses as well.
“We define student success if someone is employed or transfers after graduation,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, Paris Junior College president. The event was geared towards helping more of the workforce students gain employment after graduation. “This is going to be the start of doing them three times a year.”
