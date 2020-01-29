Chisum ISD’s art teacher Mario Munguia Jr. has some big shoes to fill. But he’s loving every minute of it.
“It’s such an amazing — I call it an inheritance,” he said, laughing. “It’s kind of a once in a lifetime thing. I knew Mary (Golden-Musick) before this, I remember coming over to see (the art facility) when it was finished, and my mind was blown. I never thought I’d get to work in here.”
Chisum’s former art teacher, Golden-Musick, played a pivotal role in the arts program over the 13 years she taught at Chisum. Munguia was selected as the new teacher after her retirement; he strikes a balance between honoring the program’s legacy and forging his own path as a teacher.
Munguia brings a lifetime of art and school to the district, he admits, laughing.
“It’s been wonderful so far. Overwhelming, but as expected,” he said. “Administration was amazing in terms of letting me know, ‘it’s yours now. Do with it what you want to do. We trust you.’ Mary too, as well.”
Munguia is from Paris and graduated from Paris High School. He attended Paris Junior College before earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts at University of Texas-Tyler, then his master’s degree at Arizona State University with a concentration in ceramics.
“I knew very early on that this was going to be exactly what I wanted to do,” he said. “Every program I’ve gone to, the impact a professor or teacher can make on a student is life changing, life altering.”
Munguia believes the students are the ones who carry the program, supplemented by generous resources and materials available at Chisum. He likes to give them the freedom and flexibility to explore their passions and talents, whether through art or their experiences in Paris.
“The most interesting thing about working with high school students is they have more than one interest,” he said. “These students are so capable of doing so many things. They have a star basketball player, a football player here in art.
“You’re always influenced by something. Them, from what they’re experiencing. For myself as well. As an artist, you want some input as much as you have output.”
Luckily, they have plenty of resources to work with. Munguia calls the art department his “dream studio” — plenty of studio workspace, a display area, tall ceilings, large windows, a garage door for open air work and more space for large projects. The studio also allows for ceramic work and oil painting. It’s equipped with a kiln and the materials needed for students to make their own canvases.
Springtime means competition season for some students. Most are preparing for the Visual Arts Scholastic Event, one of the biggest competitions in the region, in 23 days and counting. Students work all year to prepare pieces, Munguia said.
Student Sarah Arnce is working on a textured painting inspired by nature, featuring mountain ranges and the color of the night sky. She has been preparing the piece for several weeks; it’s coming along, she said.
“Nature’s kind of an escape for me,” she said. “Whenever things are hectic, I kind of just go on walks and enjoy nature. It’s like a little escape for me. And so is art.”
Other students like Lilly McGhee are not competing, but they’re still hard at work on pieces that express their passions and experiences.
“I’m working on a floral piece, that’s what I like painting,” McGhee said. “I’m really excited for where it’s going to go. I always go in with an idea, but once I start working, I think the art takes more control than I do.”
Munguia and his 90 students are proud of their work and optimistic about the future of the program.
“It’s a learning process. Every time it’s your first year at something, you’re not going to be the best at it, and you learn through experience,” Munguia said. “I think we’ve done pretty good so far, but we’re going to keep getting better.”
