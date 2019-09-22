For more than a decade, Paragon Pain and Rehab has helped the people of Paris and Lamar County. Now, thanks to a new, bigger location, the clinic will be able to help even more people.
For years located along Collegiate Drive, Paragon recently moved to a larger building at 2895 Lewis Lane.
“The new location offers quite a bit more space, which we’ll be able to use to provide even more services,” practice administrator Karen McNerney said. “Our old location was about 1,200 square feet, and the location on Lewis Lane is about 6,000 square feet.”
Paragon Pain and Rehab offers a wide range of pain management and medication-assisted treatments, including physical therapy and various interventional procedures, much of which is outpatient work, though not all is.
The rehabilitation centers partners with Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris Orthopedics and many other local health providers.
Paragon also does work alongside several nursing homes in Lamar County, McNerney said.
Now, with the additional space, the clinic will look to expand its services in the near future. Among the services being added will be treating alcohol addiction and counselling. Further down the road, McNerney said, Paragon also hopes to begin offering obesity treatment.
“We love serving the Paris community, and we look forward to continuing to provide the community with the best possible service,” she said.
