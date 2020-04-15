A first in recent history, final plans for new building construction within the city have passed without the approval of Paris City Council.
Final plats, drawn to scale with information about drainage and easements or rights of way, among other city requirements, must be approved by City Council, according to city ordinance.
However, if a municipality neither approves or denies a final plat within 30 days after it is filed, the plat is automatically approved by operation of law according to Texas municipal law. (Texas Local Government Code Sections 212.009 and 212.0091)
Councilors acknowledged that six such plats had been approved by operation of law on the consent agenda at Monday night’s meeting without discussion. All plats received Planning & Zoning Commission approval at a March 2 meeting.
Interim City Manager Gene Anderson attributed a delayed council meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic as the reason time ran out for final plat approval by the council.
“We didn’t have our technology set up to have a video conference meeting in time,” Anderson said. “We included those plats on the consent agenda as an acknowledgement so there would be a record.”
Plats include a planned fast food restaurant at 3400 Lamar Ave. on property owned by Ramseur Baptist Church. The church owns 6.71 acres and proposes to subdivide the property into two lots and to develop the east lot as a quick serve restaurant. Water and sewer service is available to the site along Lamar Avenue, and driveway access will be combined with an existing driveway to the church, subject to Texas Department of Transportation approval, according to information provided to councilors in a meeting agenda packet.
Other plats include the following:
A triplex on 0.298 acres in the 600 block of 20th St. NE by Kenneth Dority,
A four-lot duplex subdivision along Pine Mill Road on 4.406 acres owned by Kenn Meeske.
American Spiralweld on 144.78 acres in the Paris Industrial Park on three lots with easements as needed for development and a notation that Park Street has been renamed J Eagan Street.
A building for detailing cars at the southeast corner of N. Main St. at Santa Fe Street on property owned by Mark Offutt.
A quadruplex at the southeast corner of 25th NE and Price Streets owned by Bailey Asay.
The council conducted public hearings and approved several zoning changes during the meeting for a tattoo studio at 803 24th St. SE, a duplex at 830 S. Collegiate Ave. and for Grace Bible Church Paris to locate at 2885 N. Main St.
In other business, councilors extended a local disaster declaration first issued by Mayor Steve Clifford until May 26, authorized the final payment of $105,941 to Drake Construction Co. to close out the Church Street construction project, abandoned Pacific Avenue, an undeveloped street between South Main Street and South Church Street and ordered a stop sign to stop eastbound traffic on Stone Avenue at the intersection with Lewis Lane.
Councilors took no action after a closed door session about possible incentives for J. Skinner Bakery and a Portland, Oregon, plastic firm known locally as Project Rainwater Falls.
