This week, Chris Shoemate has been all over East Texas, helping residents get tested for Covid-19.
As part of the Emergency Medical Task Force 4 region, Shoemate has been helping U.S. Army and Air Force medical workers hold drive-through testing sites everywhere from Center to Carthage to Mount Pleasant.
“I have been all over,” he said. “It’s been a busy week.”
Over the phone from the drive-thru testing site in Mount Pleasant, Shoemate said so far on Saturday they have tested a lot of people.
“We’ve gotten several people tested, over 100-something today in Mount Pleasant,” he said. “Most people have been very receptive to me. Of course, this has never been done before.”
Paris EMS Director Kent Klinkerman said the Task Force 4 region covers over 20 counties, and its mission is to help get a better picture of the pandemic in Texas.
“Here (in Paris) we have a health department,” Klinkerman said. “These other places don’t. They are doing testing in underserved counties.”
Shoemate’s job as part of the task force is to be a liaison between county health leaders and the military performing the tests.
“We’ve been having to build a relationship with the military,” Shoemate said. “We’re learning how they do things, and the same goes for them. It’s worked out really well.”
This is the first time he has seen a major pandemic up close, he said.
“It’s been a learning curve,” Shoemate said.
And that curve, he explained, has been for everyone, even the most experienced.
“For example, the things we’re familiar with, such as the flu, we’re pretty well prepared for,” he said, but with a new virus, everything has been changing. “We’re learning it as we go, so we have to adjust our methods and our PPE, to protect our patients and protect ourselves, on the fly.”
The Paris EMS technician is one of only three with the city’s emergency services that has his Medical Incident Support Team certification, which is why he was pulled onto the task force. His unit has been doing the nasal swab test, looking for active cases of the virus, and he has been working with county officials to make sure the military has everything they need for the testing sites.
“My job has been to call the county emergency medical coordinators and discuss with them to make sure we have everything we need,” he said, including things like a site with covered spaces for drive through testing, water, Wi-Fi connection and even just a space for the workers to sit down and have a meal.
If asked to do it all again, Shoemate said he’d do it in a heartbeat.
“Oh yeah, I love it,” he said. “It’s different than what I normally do, but it’s a new challenge. With my job (as an EMT), I can save one or two people at a time. With this, you’re helping hundreds at a time. It’s pretty rewarding for me personally.”
By and large, he said everyone at the sites has been helpful and polite.
“I know a few of the Army guys had some things said to them on the street,” Shoemate said, “but for the most part, everyone has been receptive.”
Anyone who has symptoms or thinks they might have symptoms, should get tested, he said.
“I would encourage anyone who thinks they have a sign or symptom (of the virus), to get tested. The more people who get tested, the quicker we can get through this.”
Saturday was Shoemate’s last day on the task force, and as soon as he gets home, he said he planned on getting out of uniform and into “my regular clothes.”
“I’ll probably sit and do nothing for a bit,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.