Sherry Thompson of Pottsboro was told 10 years ago she had breast cancer. At the time, the self-employed, divorced mother of two high school students quickly realized her family would be facing an extremely difficult road ahead.
Not only did she have to deal with a life-threatening condition that called for immediate medical attention, but she knew the cure for her illness would cost every dollar she had and then some.
Thompson also realized all of the money she had saved for her children's college education would have to be used instead to save her life.
“I used up all of my savings,” she said. “I used up everything.”
Her firsthand experience with the all-encompassing financial hardship prompted her to create Pink ImpACT — a faith-based, nonprofit organization that offers scholarships to high school students who have a familial connection to breast cancer.
Thompson, who serves as executive director for Pink ImpACT, said she wanted to help other families who found themselves in the same situation.
The organization also created endowed scholarships for Paris Junior College and Grayson College. Private donors provide the funding for both the high school and endowed scholarships.
“We really have a good donation base,” she said.
Thompson, now remarried, credited her husband Todd's family with supporting her during the difficult times. Todd's father, Bill, died when her husband was young, and his mother, JoAnn, remarried, she said. Her second husband is the late Charlie Parkman of Paris.
“My in-laws helped me make ends meet,” she said, noting they are the connection to Paris and Lamar County.
Scholarships helped with her children's college education, which is the reason she chose to establish scholarship funds, Thompson said.
Since 2016, when Pink ImpACT began awarding scholarships — both high school and endowed — $25,000 has been given to students.
High school scholarship
To date, no one from Lamar County has applied for any of the $1,000-a-year renewable high school scholarships provided by Pink ImpACT.
“No one has taken advantage of that,” Thompson said. “I would love to be able to give some scholarships to high school students (in Lamar County).”
Pink ImpACT notifies high school counselors of the available scholarships each year, which are awarded before school dismisses for the summer, typically in May, she said.
To be considered for a scholarship, applicants must submit a 200-word essay on “How breast cancer has impacted their life and educational goals,” Thompson said.
The foundation chooses the award winner(s) and the school counselor is then notified. The scholarship can go toward a degree plan or vocational school.
Endowed scholarship
Pink ImpACT, by providing its endowed scholarship fund, is offering breast cancer survivors and their dependents an opportunity to receive a scholarship to attend Paris Junior College or Grayson College.
“This endowed scholarship is a gift to the college that will benefit students for many years and make a difference in someone’s life each year,” Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin told the media at the time the fund was provided. “We are so appreciative of Sherry Thompson’s dedication to helping breast cancer survivors and their dependents attend college.”
Applicants must apply through each college, and the recipient is chosen by the college foundation.
Upcoming event
Because of private donors, Pink ImpACT is able to focus its efforts on breast cancer awareness and related programs, Thompson said.
A breast cancer awareness event — Walk for an ImpACT — is planned for Oct. 26 at the new THF Park in Denison. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon and will feature a best/most creative pink costume contest.
Pink ImpACT is seeking volunteers and cancer survivors to participate in the event.
“We would love to have them in the walk. If they are a survivor, we need to know because we honor the survivors,” Thompson said.
For information or to register, visit online at www.pinkimpact.pink.
Thompson will also share her story with organizations and service clubs in Lamar County. She can be reached at 903-821-8837 or via email at pinkimpact.pink@gmail.com.
