It was a day some thought might not come. But, after waiting long enough for the governor to open back up some events, the Chisum High School Class of 2020 graduated.
There were changes. Visitors signed a card in the entryway stating they had no symptoms of Covid-19. A sign posted had a QR code that led to the program for the graduation. To keep everyone within the social distancing guidelines, chairs had been placed on the track and on the turf at Mustang Stadium.
“We recognize that this year has not been the type of year you envisioned as your senior year,” Chisum High Principal Clint Miller said. “We also recognize that you have missed out on some important activities through no fault of your own. I want to commend you today for adapting to the challenges you have faced head-on. I want to commend you for realizing the bigger picture through all of this uncertainty.”
The class of 71 students heard first from their principal and then from their salutatorian, Alexis Brown, who said she and her classmates were, in the words of Tom Hanks, “the chosen ones.”
“The Class of 2020 was born during and around the time of the 9/11 attacks that altered our country’s way of life,” she said. “We are now graduating during the devastating coronavirus pandemic and challenging times for our nation. From the moment we entered this world, chaos was the normality for us. I am thankful to have been raised in a time that prepares me for such adversity and challenges.”
After her speech, the students walked up to receive their diplomas. Instead of a guest speaker, following the diplomas, valedictorian Madison Sanders gave her speech, thanking her mother and saying that she and her classmates needed to be open to new points of view.
“Tolerance, as explained by John F. Kennedy, implies no less a lack of commitment to one’s own beliefs, rather it condemns the oppression and persecution of others,” she said. “Therefore, I am merely asking you all to go into the world ready to learn and most importantly, respect others.”
