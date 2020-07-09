The state health services notified the Delta County office of emergency management about the county’s eighth positive case of the novel coronavirus.
Delta County has four active cases at the moment, according to the county, and is asking everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Greg Abbott’s recommendations, which includes wearing masks in public areas, social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing.
