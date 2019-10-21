A jury trial this week and a plea bargain Friday set the stage for the outcome of criminal charges for two Lamar County men accused of sexual child abuse.
Jury selection for the trial of 39-year-old Bryan Keith Lynch of Roxton is scheduled Wednesday with testimony to begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in Sixth District Court.
The second man, 48-year-old Derrick Wade Jenkins of Paris pleaded guilty Friday to a second degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact as a repeat offender. Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwel sentenced him to eight years in prison, according to court records.
Jenkins, a felon with a criminal history dating to the early 1990s, was indicted in December 2018 on charges related to an August 2017 incident. He was arrested in October 2018 on a parole violation and has remained in Lamar County Jail without bond.
Lynch, accused of first degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and second degree indecency with a child by sexual contact, has been in jail since Jan. 3 on a $100,000 bond. He was arrested as part of a police investigation into a September 2017 incident and was indicted Feb. 14, according to police and court records.
In both cases, court-appointed attorney Nick Stallings represents the defense and Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake represents the state.
