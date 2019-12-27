By and large, this holiday season was a strong one for retailers across the country, a trend that held true for many Paris businesses.
According to Mastercard SpendingPulse — which provides insights into overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check — holiday retail sales nationwide rose roughly 3.4%, with online sales growing 18.8% compared to 2018.
Robin Weemes, owner of the downtown children’s clothing boutique Itsy Bitsy Spider, said the store’s holiday season was one of the best in recent years, with much of her sales coming from online. Weemes said her boutique’s overall growth has been due in large part to her internet expansion, as Itsy Bitsy Spider has developed a sizable customer base through Facebook. And because of online sales, Weemes said she expects to see more growth in the next year.
“You have to accommodate customers and meet them where they are, and more and more, that is where they are,” Weemes said. “I’m feeling really optimistic for next year. We have a strong base of store customers, and we’re continuing to grow our online customers. Forty percent of our customers are out-of-towners now.”
But online shopping isn’t a cure-all for brick-and-mortar stores, a reality The Collegiate Shoppe in downtown Paris is facing. Owner Bailey Gant said the store saw a sizeable uptick in the number of customers during the holiday season, as it usually does, but e-commerce has caused a slight dip in sales.
“We were really busy this holiday season, especially in the last few days before Christmas when people realized they wouldn’t have time to shop online and get things delivered in the mail,” Gant said. “Online has hurt us, but we still get a lot more traffic, a lot more volume, around Christmastime.”
One local business left relatively unaffected by the rise of online shopping has been Priest’s Emporium, an antique store.
“Most of the people who come in here around Christmas are looking for a particular item,” owner Maverick Priest said. “One thing that’s different around this time of year is that they aren’t looking to browse; they come right up to the counter to ask if we have something. Usually we will have what they’re looking for, but if we don’t, we can usually get it for them.”
Online sales this year made up 14.6% of total retail and rose 18.8% from the 2018 period, according to Mastercard’s data tracking retail sales from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve. These numbers represent record highs for national e-commerce sales.
Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard, attributed the record-setting holiday season in part to a later than usual Thanksgiving, which in turn saw retailers offering omnichannel sales earlier in the year to compensate. Amenities like same-day delivery, lockers for store pickup and an increased online presence helped many e-retailers.
