HUGO, Okla. — A Boswell man remains in Choctaw County Jail after Boswell police and the Oaklahoma State Bureau of Investigations arrested him on multiple charges, including first degree murder.
John Duncan Stubbs was arrested Sept. 10 after the shooting of Boswell woman Rachell Jordan, Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said. Jordan died the night of Sept. 9, Park said in a Facebook post.
Boswell Police Department and OSBI worked the case and interviewed Stubbs, then arrested him, Park said. His online record lists charges of resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and assault on a public officer, as well as first degree murder. He has no bond listed.
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of 4th Street in Boswell just before midnight Sept. 9 where they found 25-year-old Jordan shot dead outside the home, according to KXII News.
An unidentified family member said he heard Stubbs and Jordan arguing outside the house around midnight, then a loud noise. The family member said he came outside to find the woman lying on the front porch. He said Stubbs and Jordan used to date.
Wendy Faulkner, one of Jordan’s friends, arrived at the crime scene shortly after and told KXII she “walked up on it.”
Park said the case is ongoing at this time, and Boswell police and OSBI are working on it.
