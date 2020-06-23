A crowd of nearly 200 gathered at the Paris square Saturday night in a show of support for local police forces. Participants waved black and blue flags, hoisted pro-Donald Trump signs, and chanted “U.S.A.”
Although organized by Robert Black, the president of the Association of Lamar County Republicans, Black said the rally had no ties to ALCR.
“The people, they were tired of seeing everybody else protesting and us not doing anything. Just random people. This is not a Republican thing. It’s just people said, ‘I’m ready,’” Black said. “We weren’t trying to advertise. We didn’t want to make a big ruckus with two sides. We just wanted to have like minds get together and just rally for America.”
Solely advertised through Facebook and word of mouth, Black pointed out that the rally demonstrated a large turnout relative to recent Black Lives Matter and similar protests in downtown Paris. He mentioned the nation’s political divide and the importance of voting.
“For too long, we have been silent in the public, limiting our complaints to just between friends and on social media. Traditionally, for the most part, we get to do our speaking at the polls when we vote. But today, waiting until the next election isn’t good enough. The left has hijacked our media, our schools, and they’re trying to hijack our rights. They’re running a false narrative, with the purpose of dividing this united nation, for them to have the greater purpose of enabling them to push their anti-American agenda,” he said.
“We will no longer be silenced, and we must continue to take a stand publicly across this nation in support for America. Part of that false narrative is to paint law enforcement against our fellow black Americans when that is simply not the case.”
Black’s speech was followed by a prayer by Pastor Keithen Brown. Attendees pledged allegiance to the flag and sang the national anthem. Patriotic songs played as attendees mingled. The participants largely aligned in purpose, stating that they had come out to support the police.
Lorelei McClain’s dad serves as a police officer, and she said she came to the rally to support him and other officers struggling with recent backlash.
“Since I was little, I’ve always been really proud of my dad. I really like to talk about him and say, ‘My dad’s an officer, and he protects people.’ I just always really love that, and I grew up in a really patriotic family, so it’s just knowing that we’re protected. Yeah, there are some (bad officers) out there, but that’s just how people are. And knowing personally a lot of the officers means knowing how safe you are and how they actually care about you,” she said.
Jason Waite, a member of the Paris, Tx Police Accountability Facebook page, said he attended to support the police as well.
“I’m actually pro-police, and people think that I’m not pro-police but it’s actually a lie. And you know, it’s not just me; there’s 10 or 20 other people that we work with. It’s the misconception,” he said, adding he wanted people to take away a message of police accountability and transparency.
Reno Police Officer Caleb Sleeper attended the rally in full uniform.
“(I came) to show my support for my brothers,” he said, adding he wants people to know “we’re human, too.”
After requests from some in attendance, Black also sold Trump signs. He said there may be additional rallies in the future.
