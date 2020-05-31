The REACH Center of Paris — a learning center for individuals with cognitive and learning disabilities — recently reopened as the state has begun to gradually return from the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. To do so safely, however, the center is seeking help from the public.
Keeping the center sanitary is harder work than initially expected, executive director Krissy Crites said.
“We need to clean certain ‘hotspots’ every 30 minutes to an hour, and so we’re going through cleaning supplies a lot faster than we thought we would,” Crites said. “Doorknobs, light switches, the restrooms — you name it. We’re also regularly alternating toys out and cleaning them. Obviously, toys get touched a lot by a lot of kids, and some of the kids will put the toys in their mouth.”
The most pressing need for the REACH Center is disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer, as Crites said they’re almost completely out of hand sanitizer and go through wipes at a rapid rate.
Also needed are donations of disposable rubber gloves and lysol, Crites said.
“Lysol isn’t quite as needed, but we do use it to clean a lot of our chairs, so that would also be a big help,” she said.
At the center, social distancing is often simply not possible, Crites said, as so much of their work involves working in close quarters with the children.
At the moment, Crites said, masks are not a priority in terms of need, as the center is well stocked on them.
“We’re all doing our part to be as safe as possible, and we’re looking to the community to help us,” she said.
People can drop items off at the center, located at 505 Lamar Ave., during business hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People can ring the doorbell or call ahead at 903-783-1922. To keep the center as safe as possible, however, people are not being let inside the center, so a REACH Center employee will greet donators at the door to accept the items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.