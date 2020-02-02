Charlie Paxton Andrew Roden, 17, received the highest rank in scouting Saturday afternoon when he became an Eagle Scout during a formal ceremony at First Presbyterian Church, 410 W. Kaufman St.
The son of Susann Roden and the grandson of Dale and Mary Roden, the community’s newest Eagle Scout is a member of Troop 11 led by Scoutmaster Kent Kirby.
“Being an Eagle Scout means being prepared to make a better future for us as a society,” Roden said after the ceremony. “It gives me the ability to help others in my troop and in my community.”
Roden, who lives with his mother in Commerce, remains active in Troop 11. He attended Roxton schools from prekindergarten through fifth grade before moving to Commerce where he is a junior at Commerce High School. As a younger scout, he was a member of Pack 12 Cub Scouts in Paris.
“I’ve stayed with Troop 11 because they are a group of my best friends,” Roden said.
In addition to earning a minimum of 21 badges and completing other requirements to become an Eagle Scout, Roden designed and helped build and install a flagpole at Sawyer Baptist Church in Sawyer, Oklahoma.
To become an Eagle Scout, scouts must first serve as a Life Scout in their unit in a leadership position for a period of at least six months. Candidates must also take part in a unit leader conference, submit a statement of ambitions and life purposes, exhibit leadership skills in either church, school, camp, community or other organizations and successfully complete an Eagle Scout board of review.
