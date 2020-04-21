Two weeks ago, a Lamar County cow gave birth to triplets. What are the odds? About 1 in 105,000.
Owned by Danny and Nancy Caviness, the black brangus’ eighth time calving resulted in three hooved bundles of joy.
“Our grandsons, they said, ‘you need to call them after us, Benjamin, Blake and Beau,’” Nancy Caviness said. “Danny’s just got T1, T2 and T3.”
Originally, the couple said they thought their cow was pregnant with twins, but they eventually found out the mama cow had been hiding the third one.
“I found them two first and then this one came up looking for mama,” Danny Caviness said. “I couldn’t find them, and then she came up to this one, and that’s how I knew we had triplets. She’ll hide one out and go to another spot and always keep one with her. She had one hid plumb on the back side of the pasture.”
Besides playing musical calves with the Cavinesses, the mama cow originally wouldn’t let one of the calves eat because her udders were sore. The couple doesn’t always ear tag their cattle, but in order to make sure they all were being fed by mama, Danny Caviness gave each triplet a tag and put mama and calves into a separate, smaller pasture on the Caviness home place, where Danny has lived since he was born 70 years ago.
“We were afraid of that because her bag was sore,” Nancy Caviness said. “She would kick one of them off. I guess her bag got to where it wasn’t sore and then she started letting them. They’re old enough to eat some sweet feed now, which helps.”
That has been a relief for the cow. According to professors at Texas A&M University system, typically a mother cow who delivers twins, or triplets, will recognize one of her calves and ignore the others.
“They’re just not designed to be a litter-bearing species,” Professor Joe Paschel said. “They have a bicornuate uterus, which has space constriction and can prevent more than one calf from being born. … Mother nature’s programmed the cow for one calf.”
What often happens is one of the calves is dominant and larger, and is born first, and then the second calf is born much smaller and sometimes the third one doesn’t make it, Paschel said.
The Cavinesses knew something was strange about their cow’s pregnancy, Nancy Caviness said. Usually, a cow will only present as pregnant on one side, she said.
“Her stomachs on both sides were so big,” Nancy Caviness said. “ I said, ‘If she doesn’t soon have that baby, she’ll pop.’”
For comparison on how rare triplets are, in humans, triplets occur in one in 1,000 births, according to the Center for Disease Control.
The Caviness triplets are one heifer and two bulls, although it is likely the heifer will be infertile, according to Texas A&M Professor Charles Long.
“It’s just one of those things,” Long said. “They are called a freemartin heifer.”
What’s theorized to happen is when the twins or triplets are mixed sexes, the hormones for the male calf also go to the females, rendering them unable to bear their own calves when they grow up, he said.
Pretty soon mama and the triplets will be put in with the rest of the Caviness cattle in their main pasture.
“Our cows are just pets,” Nancy Caviness said.
