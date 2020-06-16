COOPER — Cooper Elementary School celebrated its new principal with drive-thru popsicles. As a way to introduce himself to the community, new Principal Cody Gibson helped pass out popsicles at the school last week. Over 50 showed up, he said.
“It was awesome,” Gibson said. “I got to finally see some kids. It’s been a while.”
Gibson joins the administration team at Cooper ISD from being an assistant principal at Davis Elementary in Plano ISD.
“Next year will be my 13th year in education,” he said.
After graduating from the University of North Texas, Gibson spent seven years as an elementary teacher in Wylie ISD, and then went on to get his master’s degree in educational leadership from Dallas Baptist. He then spent five years in Plano as an assistant principal.
One of the main reasons he likes Cooper ISD is the small-town feel.
“First, everyone I talked to was just so friendly and welcoming,” Gibson said. “The first time Amber Norris called me, she made me feel like family and that sentiment kept carrying over to other interactions throughout the process. Secondly, Cooper ISD loves their students and has prioritized growing them socially, emotionally and academically. This idea of focusing on the whole child aligns with my beliefs perfectly.”
He has met individually with all of the staff and is working with them on a plan for the next school year.
“Right now, I am spending my time meeting the staff and learning all about Cooper and the great things that are already in place,” he said. “Their insight and ideas are imperative to our success.”
Gibson said he, his wife, Brooke, his “forever educational think tank partner,” and their two daughters — Savannah, 12, and Presley, 7 — live between Plano and Cooper, but they are looking at moving closer to Delta County. His wife is also a teacher.
“Right now I am commuting,” he said. “The goal is to move a bit closer, but all that is still to be determined. On the bright side, I have much time for reflection on my way home.”
He is looking forward to the new school year.
“Absolutely (looking forward to) hands down seeing students and teachers in the building again,” Gibson said. “I can’t not wait to meet these Bulldogs and watch them crush their goals.
“I would just like to thank them for welcoming me from day one. Together we are going to change lives.”
