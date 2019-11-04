Saturday night was a night of food, music and fellowship at cfParis, as hundreds turned out to support the children of Northeast Texas in juvenile court dependency cases at the 21st annual Fall for CASA gala.
In the weeks leading up to the annual fundraising event, CASA was forced to change the location to the church after plans at the Love Civic Center fell through. Despite the unexpected change, many in attendance thought the change was for the better.
“I really love the new location, to be honest,” said attendee Jill Baucum, who has been to several previous Fall for CASA galas. “It’s a beautiful building, and the facility really adds a lot to the atmosphere.”
CASA CEO Sharon Eubanks shared that sentiment on the new venue, and said she hopes to host the event at cfParis again in years to come.
“I think our numbers were down a bit because of the new location, but overall I think this is a great venue for this event,” Eubanks said. “It’s a great location, there’s great parking and all the people here have been wonderful in helping us set up.”
Local band Under the Sun provided live entertainment, and the food was catered by Catering of Paris.
“This was their first time catering, but I thought they did a wonderful job, and everything tasted great,” Eubanks said. “The job is theirs again next year if they want it, I think.”
The money made through the fundraiser goes to directly aiding the children in CASA and their families, Eubanks said.
“There was a time when one of the kids wanted a set of sheets for Christmas, since he didn’t have any sheets on his bed,” Eubanks said. “Another time a grandmother was caring for three grandchildren and didn’t have enough beds for them, so we used some of the money to get those kids bunk beds.”
Other uses for the funds made at the gala include necessities like, school supplies, sending children to summer camps and more.
“Anything the child needs, this money goes to supporting that,” Eubanks said. “The only money we get is through Victims of Crimes, and it only covers salaries. And this is our only fundraising event of the year, so the money we make tonight is absolutely crucial in allowing us to help the children and their families.”
The event typically raises between $85,000 and $100,000, though Eubanks said it’ll be roughly a week before the amount raised at Saturday’s event is calculated.
Last year, CASA served 283 children across its three-county region of Lamar, Red River and Delta counties, Eubanks said. Some of those children carried over into 2019, but most found homes within the year.
“I just want to thank everyone who came out and supported us, and everyone who helped put tonight on,” she said. “This is a really big night for us and we couldn’t have done it without all of them.”
