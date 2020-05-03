The man who beat, sexually assaulted and stabbed a 78-year-old Paris woman during a home invasion Aug. 14, 2019, pleaded guilty before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell on Friday in exchange for a 75-year sentence.
Daniel M. Roberts, 53, of Paris, will serve at least 30 years in prison, according to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young.
Roberts, who has been in Lamar County Jail on a $500,000 bond, will remain in Lamar County until the Texas prison system begins taking inmates again. The system shut off accepting inmates a couple months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mr. Roberts is an evil human being that never needs to be outside of prison,” Young said. “After discussing the case and details with the victim and her son, we all agreed that this sentence would effectively insure that Mr. Roberts will die in prison.”
Young lauded the victim for courage and strength shown through the ordeal.
“The courage and strength that this victim showed is remarkable,” Young said.
He also commended Paris police for their immediate response and capture of the suspect.
“Mr. Roberts was captured shortly after officers arrived, and detectives were then able to get a confession from Mr. Roberts, which assisted with the plea. That way, the victim would not have to testify and relive this horrible evert.”
Nicknamed “Painthead,” the defendant was sniffing paint thinner on the date of the attack, Young added.
A grand jury returned an indictment against Roberts on Sept. 12, 2019, which charged Roberts with six first degree felony charges including three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated assault of an elderly person, all as a habitual offender.
Police arrested Roberts during a home invasion and assault call in the 2100 block of Clarksville Street on Aug. 14. Officers arrived at the home to find a woman had been beaten and stabbed and the suspect still in the residence, Police Chief Bob Hundley said at the time. She suffered significant injuries including stab wounds, a broken leg and a skull fracture. She was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment, and released several days later.
